Clinton LumberKings Top Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp

June 1, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

PERU, Ill. - The Clinton LumberKings defeated the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Schwiekert Stadium, 12-10 on Friday night. This ended a franchise-best three-game winning streak to start the Pistol Shrimp's season.

The LumberKings trailed for most of the game 3-2 until a seven-run sixth inning put Clinton ahead 9-3. Illinois Valley retaliated in the bottom of that inning with five runs of their own to make it 9-8. The LumberKings did find some insurance in the top of the seventh while the Pistol Shrimp scored runs in the eighth and ninth innings, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome 12 total runs from the LumberKings.

Pistol Shrimp's Tyler Dorsch hit an RBI single followed by Makana Olaso's two RBI double giving the Pistol Shrimp an early 3-0 lead over the LumberKings. The inning ended on a deep drive to center field by Lucas Smith with Jalen Martinez robbing a two-run homer at the wall.

The LumberKings scored in the top of the fourth inning on Ben Swails' RBI ground out and Martinez scored on a passed ball cutting into the Pistol Shrimp's lead, 3-2.

At the top of the sixth, the Pistol Shrimp gifted multiple runs to the LumberKings on walks and a few hit-by-pitches. After five runs scored, Martinez recorded the only hit in the inning with a two-RBI single to take a 9-3 lead over Illinois Valley.

Illinois Valley retaliated in the bottom of the inning as four hits brought in five runs to cut the LumberKings lead 9-8.

In the seventh, RJ Sherwood, reached on an error as the second baseman attempted to tag out Rayth Petersen running to second. The tag missed and the ball flew out of the glove, traveling to right field. Mason McCurdy scored on the errant play and gave the LumberKings a 10-8 lead. Brayden Buchanan hit a two-RBI double to give the LumberKings a 12-8 lead.

The Pistol Shrimp attempted a comeback late in the game scoring runs in the eighth and ninth innings with an RBI single to left field and Lucas Smith scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth.

Illinois Valley's starter, David Andolina, pitched for four and a third innings allowing five hits, three runs, two earned, three walks and eight strikeouts. Jeffery Behrends took the loss through one and a third innings pitched allowing one hit, five earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

Clinton's starter, Sam George, pitched for four innings. During that time he had seven hits, three runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Garrett Seimsen took the win in his one and two-thirds-inning performance allowing four hits, five earned runs, one walk and a strikeout. Cade Turner earned the save with one inning pitched allowing one earned run, a walk, and two strikeouts.

The Clinton LumberKings will be back at home on Saturday, June 1st against Illinois Valley's Pistol Shrimp. First pitch is set to 6:30 p.m. CT with LIVE broadcasts on PLTV and 100.3 WCCI-FM.

