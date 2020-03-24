Clint Windsor Signed by Syracuse Crunch

March 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Clint Windsor has signed a contract with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 season.

Windsor, 26, recently completed his first full professional season with the Solar Bears. The goaltender appeared in 30 matches for Orlando and went 15-12-2 with four shutouts, a 2.45 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage, which ranked fourth among all ECHL netminders. Windsor was named the Warrior Hockey / ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 4-10, becoming the first Solar Bears rookie goaltender to earn the league honor.

In 38 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, Windsor has gone 19-14-3 with four shutouts, a 2.46 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. He is tied for fourth all-time in team goaltending wins.

Prior to turning pro, Windsor played for Brock University, where the 6-foot-4, 216-pound netminder appeared in 76 career games, going 35-36-0 with a 3.03 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and two shutouts. During the 2017-18 campaign, Windsor led all U Sports goalies with a .930 save percentage. He also was named Goaltender of the Year for the Ontario University Athletics conference.

The native of Hamilton, Ontario also played major junior hockey for the Ottawa 67's, Mississauga Steelheads, Saginaw Spirit and Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League. Windsor went 26-49-10 with a 4.24 goals-against average, a .891 save percentage and one shutout in 100 total OHL contests.

