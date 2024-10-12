Clinched Playoff Football Is Coming Home to Mosaic Stadium

October 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are bringing playoff football back to Saskatchewan after a clutch 39-8 victory over the B.C. Lions Saturday night and are calling on Rider Nation to bring the noise as the team continues its push toward the 111th Grey Cup.

With a Winnipeg Blue Bomber loss last night, the Roughriders still have a chance at first place in the West Division with a win against Calgary on October 26th and a loss by the Bombers earlier that day.

But no matter if it's the Semi-Final or the Final hosted at home, tickets for the first playoff game since 2021 are already on sale at Riderville.com!

"Rider Nation has been a difference maker for our football team all year, and our players and coaches feed off the infectious energy our fans bring every game day," said Roughrider President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "Nothing beats playoff football in Saskatchewan and as we prepare for our most important games of the season, we need you in the stands loud, proud and decked out head to toe in Green and White."

The Roughriders final home game of the season on October 26th also has big playoff implications and may determine whether the Club hosts the West Semi Final or the West Final. With that in mind, the Club is excited to launch a special two-game ticket package, at a special price, that includes our final home game (Fan Appreciation!) on October 26th AND our home playoff game on either November 2nd or November 9th.

Our popular family packages, which include two adult tickets and two youth tickets for $99 (plus tax) will also be available for the playoffs, as well as a Me +3 package, which includes special savings to bring three friends along for the action.

Our team is playing some of its best football at the perfect time of year - don't miss your chance to be at the Mosaic Madhouse and see the history that is about to be made.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 12, 2024

Clinched Playoff Football Is Coming Home to Mosaic Stadium - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.