Cleveland Monsters Announce 2023 Summer Youth Hockey Grow the Game Initiatives

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced their Grow the Game programs consisting of the Summer Street Hockey Series that will be held from June to August featuring four street hockey events and a specific all-girls clinic. Additionally, the team's annual on-ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic will be held in late July followed by the team's Kivi Day goalie clinic in late August in honor of Matiss Kivlenieks' birthday to pay tribute to the late goaltender while also giving back to the local community.

Summer Street Hockey Series:

The Summer Street Hockey Series will be offered at four of the rinks of Monsters-Certified Learn to Play Programs presented by University Hospitals. Representatives from local youth hockey organizations will also be on-hand to register children for Learn To Play programs this fall.

Open to all children ages 11 and under regardless of their hockey experience, participants can enroll with just a $5 donation to the Monsters Community Foundation and will receive USA Hockey-certified instruction in the fundamentals of stick-handling, shooting, and passing. Participants will also receive a Monsters t-shirt and a complimentary ticket to a 2023-24 Monsters game. In addition to the Summer Street Hockey Series, the Monsters will host a special all-girls clinic to continue expanding the team's Girls Grow the Game platform.

Each street hockey clinic has limited spots available. Players joining the clinics must wear closed-toed shoes and use the equipment provided by the Monsters. Parents can register their child starting today at clevelandmonsters.com/growthegame with time slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

2023 Monsters Summer Street Hockey Series (Boys and Girls)

Date Time Location Address

Monday, June 5 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Michael A Ries Ice Arena 5000 Forestwood Drive, Parma, OH 44134

Tuesday, July 18 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Cleveland Heights Community Center 1 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44118

Tuesday, August 8 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. John M. Coyne Recreation Center 7600 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144

Saturday, August 19 11:00 a.m. to noon Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute

at University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center 3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122

2023 All Girls Street Hockey Clinic

Date Time Location Address

Saturday, August 12 11:00 a.m. to noon North Park Ice Arena 901 Duffey Street, Elyria, OH 44035

On-Ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic:

The Monsters annual on-ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic returns on Monday, July 24, through Thursday, July 27, with all sessions taking place at the Monsters' official practice facility at OBM Arena. Participants will receive on-ice instruction from Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander, as well as goaltending classes from Monsters Goaltending Coach Brad Thiessen. All skaters will receive an exclusive Monsters Summer Youth Hockey Clinic jersey and specialty Monsters water bottle.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend; however, graduation from a Learn to Play Program, as well as registration with a youth hockey association for the 2023-24 season is recommended. Full equipment is required for all skaters, including helmets with full cages, skates, gloves, shin guards, hockey pants, elbow pads, shoulder pads, and hockey sticks. Registration is open to skaters ages 5-10 and goalies ages 7-13 here.

Parents can register their child for on-ice clinics HERE with time slots filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

