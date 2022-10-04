Clearwater Threshers Announce 2023 Schedule

CLEARWATER, FL - In conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies and Major League Baseball, the Clearwater Threshers have announced the 2023 game schedule. The Threshers will play a total of 132 games, including 66 contests at BayCare Ballpark.

Clearwater will open the 2023 Florida State League campaign with a three-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Friday, April 7. The Threshers will begin the home slate on Tuesday April 11, hosting the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels for a six-game set.

The opening weekend three-game series will be one of only two shortened series during the 2023 season, as the Threshers will also travel to Fort Myers for a three-game set on July 14-16.

With the exception of the two three-game sets, the Threshers' schedule will again feature six-game series that run from Tuesday through Sunday with Mondays serving as a league-wide off day. The only other days with no games on the slate will be the All-Star Break July 10-13.

The Threshers will take to the road in Bradenton for Independence Day weekend, and then return home to begin a six-game series with the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday, July 4. The Threshers also host a game on Father Day's against the Tampa Tarpons on June 18 and over Labor Day weekend with a six-game set against Fort Myers August 29-September 3, the final regular season home series of the year. The team will be on the road for Mother's Day and Memorial Day weekend.

Unlike in 2022, Clearwater will not play all nine fellow FSL teams during the 2023 campaign. The Threshers do not have any games scheduled against the Daytona Tortugas, the single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds . The Threshers will play the other eight teams in at least one six-game series, including Fort Myers, Dunedin and Tampa all four times each.

The 2023 season will come to an end on the East Coast, as the Threshers travel to Palm Beach for the final regular season series on September 5-10.

All game times, for home and road contests, as well as ticket and promotional information, will be released at a later date on threshersbaseball.com.

