Clay Jacobs Puts the Clinton Pilots Ahead of the Aviators to Win the Game

June 14, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings (Pilots) (8-4) defeated the Lafayette Aviators (6-8) on Thursday night at NelsonCorp Field.

Clay Jacobs came through in a big spot for the LumberKings with a two-out bases-clearing double in the bottom of the seventh to take the lead over the Aviators and ultimately the victory.

The Aviators scored four runs in the top of the second. Eli Hickman hit a sac-fly RBI to put Lafayette on the board first. Grant Miller followed with an RBI single. With the bases loaded, Shane Lewis was hit by a pitch increasing the lead 3-0. Mikey Scott brought in the final run of the inning on an error.

Clinton responded with just one run on an RBI ground out by Karson Grout; 4-1.

Lafayette scored in the top of the fourth with Scott's second RBI of the game on an RBI single to center field to increase their lead to 5-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, with runners at the corners, Cougar Cooke attempted a stolen base to second base but was thrown out. Brayden Buchanan stole home on the throw to score Clinton's second run.

In the following inning, Clinton completed their comeback against the Aviators. RJ Ruias hit an RBI single to center field. Buchanan repeated Ruais' success with an RBI single to cut the lead 5-4. Cooke was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With Cooke and first, Buchanan and second, Ruais and third with two outs in the inning, Clay Jacobs hit a bases-clearing double to take a 7-5 lead.

The Aviators attempted a comeback in the bottom of the ninth but left a runner stranded at third in the top of the ninth.

Lafayette's starter, Cooley Stevens, took the loss. He threw five innings allowing eight hits, seven earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts.

Clinton's starter, Jack Surdy, received a no-decision. He threw four innings allowing five hits, five runs, four were earned, with four walks and three strikeouts. Garrett Siemsen came in relief and earned the win. Siemsen threw four innings allowing one hit, no runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

Ean DiPasquale earned his first save of the season as he shut the door on the Aviators in the ninth inning. After the lead-off runner reached on an error, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error, Ean DiPasquale struck out the following three batters in order to secure his first save of the season.

The LumberKings return to action on Friday, June 14 for the final game against the Aviators in the two-game series in search for their second consecutive sweep. Fans will enjoy a fireworks display after the ballgame for the first Fireworks Friday of the season. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

