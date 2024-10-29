Classic in the Capital: Relive the Drama of Atlético Ottawa-York United Quarter-Final Theatrics

October 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







Sunday's Canadian Premier League quarter-final clash between Atlético Ottawa and York United had it all, as two heated rivals went toe-to-toe, and penalty kicks were required to separate them.

-- : OneSoccer

