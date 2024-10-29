Kwasi Poku Nominated for Best Canadian Under-21 Player

October 29, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







The Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced Tuesday that Kwasi Poku has been nominated for this year's Best Canadian Under-21 Player award, honouring the best domestic player aged 21 or younger during the 2024 regular season. Poku is one of three nominees, alongside York United's Noah Abatneh and Pacific FC's Emil Gazdov, nominated for the award by members of the league office.

Poku, 21, had a spectacular start to the season with Forge FC, making 17 regular-season appearances for the club this year, before earning a league-record transfer to RWD Molenbeek in late August. After making a positional change to striker in May, Poku went on to score eight goals, adding two assists and 14 chances created in CPL regular season play. One of the most prolific attackers of the 2024 regular season, despite playing his final match for Forge on August 8, Poku finished the year tied for first in goals per 90 minutes (0.57) among CPL players with at least 350 minutes played and ranked second in goal contributions per 90 minutes (0.72) among all CPL players. This is the native of Brampton, Ontario, second consecutive nomination for the CPL's Best Canadian U-21 Player award after Poku was shortlisted for the honour in 2023.

The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2024 CPL regular season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Calgary, Alta. on Thursday, November 7 as part of the 2024 CPL Final festivities.

The winner of the Best Canadian Under-21 Player will be awarded a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Taqialuk Nuna and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Polar Bear statue is awarded annually to the CPL's Best Canadian Under-21 Player because, like a developing player, the animal grows from a playful young cub to one of the most respected and formidable animals roaming Canada's North.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

Voting for the CPL's Best Canadian Under-21 Player award is based on performances during the 2024 CPL regular season, not including Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2024 CPL Playoffs action.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.