Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal: Dubuque Fighting Saints 1, Muskegon Lumberjacks 6
Published on April 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
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United States Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026
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- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks for Decisive Game 5 - Dubuque Fighting Saints
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