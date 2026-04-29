Clark Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinal: Dubuque Fighting Saints 1, Muskegon Lumberjacks 6

Published on April 28, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

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United States Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2026

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