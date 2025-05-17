Clark Cup Final - Game 4: Waterloo Black Hawks 3, Muskegon Lumberjacks 2

May 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks YouTube Video







The Waterloo Black Hawks pulled even in the best-of-five Clark Cup Final, surviving Muskegon's late push to tie the game with less than a second left in regulation.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2025

