Clark Barnes Gets the Party Started at the Stampede Bowl: CFL

July 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. wastes no time, delivering a deep pass to Clark Barnes for a 43-yard touchdown to open the scoring at the Stampede Bowl







