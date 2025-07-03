Clark Barnes Gets the Party Started at the Stampede Bowl: CFL
July 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
Vernon Adams Jr. wastes no time, delivering a deep pass to Clark Barnes for a 43-yard touchdown to open the scoring at the Stampede Bowl
Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2025
