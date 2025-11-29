CJ Kirst First Career NLL Goal
Published on November 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Welcome to the League, CJ KIRST!
The #1 overall pick collects his first NLL goal for @TorontoRockLax
