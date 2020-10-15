CJ Hurley Join Growlers Front Office

October 15, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





The Kalamazoo Growlers front office welcomes a new addition to the team. Joining the Growlers as the Corporate Partnerships Manager is CJ Hurley. Making his return to Kalamazoo, CJ had previously interned with the Growlers during both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Before his time in Kalamazoo, CJ graduated from Ohio University with a degree in Sports Management. He has also worked for both collegiate and professional properties while in college. It is here where CJ realized that a family-focused and community based organization is where he belongs and he believes the Growlers are just that. Within his role with the Growlers, CJ will connect brands and businesses within the Kalamazoo community to the Growlers fan base.Â

The Growlers organization is excited for CJ to grow and establish relationships with Kalamazoo businesses. CJ brings a new level of energy and passion to the Growlers front office.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 15, 2020

CJ Hurley Join Growlers Front Office - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.