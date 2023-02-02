City of Dunedin to Host Welcome Back Blue Jays at TD Ballpark February 19th

February 2, 2023 - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL- The city of Dunedin welcomes back the Toronto Blue Jays for Spring Training with an open house event at TD Ballpark, presented by Duke Energy. All are welcome for the free event on February 19th from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m at 373 Douglas Avenue Dunedin, FL.

The event kicks off with a golf cart parade coordinated by Dunedin Goes Carting around downtown Dunedin with the parade concluding at TD Ballpark. Golf carts will be judged by a panel, and the winner will take home two season tickets for the 2023 Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training season. Fans looking to participate in the parade can sign up at DunedinGoesCarting.com. In the ballpark, everyone will enjoy:

Free hot dogs and soda

A live DJ

Inflatable

Lawn games

Prizes from local vendors

A photo opportunity on the field

And much more!

The Toronto Blue Jays open up their home Spring Training schedule on February 26th against the New York Yankees with a 1:07 p.m. first pitch. Fans in attendance at the home opener will receive a beach towel giveaway presented by TD Bank. Tickets for all Blue Jays Spring Training games can be purchased at bluejays.com/springtraining.

