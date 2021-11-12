Christmas with the Claws Event Set for Saturday, December 4th

November 12, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws Charities will host their annual Christmas toy drive, Christmas with the Claws, on Saturday, December 4th from 10 am - 12 pm at FirstEnergy Park.

Santa will be at the ballpark for pictures, and his good friend Buster will be on hand too.

The event serves as a toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army of Ocean County and their annual Holiday Toy Shop. Fans are asked to bring unwrapped toys or non-perishable food. Donors will receive a ticket to Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, set for Friday, April 8th.

"We're very excited to once again host our holiday toy drive with Buster and Santa," said Kevin Fenstermacher, President of BlueClaws Charities. "The BlueClaws family has always been immensely supportive of the Salvation Army and we are looking forward to a great event that supports those less fortunate here at the Jersey Shore."

There will also be a station set up where kids can write letters to Santa, which will be sent off to the North Pole in time for Christmas!

Finally, the Claws Cove will be open for holiday shopping with special sales and exclusive items and packages available only for those in attendance at the event. Mystery Bags will be available too. These special packages make for great holiday gifts and include archived giveaway items and season ticket holder gifts that have been pulled from the vaults specifically for this event, plus merchandise too.

BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The organization recently distributed grants to 31 organizations that support the less fortunate around the Jersey Shore. A full list of grant recipients and programs can be found at BlueClaws.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from November 12, 2021

Christmas with the Claws Event Set for Saturday, December 4th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.