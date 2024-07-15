Christmas in July, Shelldon's Birthday to Highlight Three-Day Weekend at the Jack

July 15, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas are back at Jackie Robinson Ballpark Friday, July 19 against the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Florida State League Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Among the highlights of the three contests is Feel Good Friday honoring Christmas Come True, Daytona Tortugas Nutcracker Giveaway presented by Daytona International Airport, and Shelldon's Family Fun Day on Sunday.

Friday, July 19 we have Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, highlighting Christmas Come True. Christmas Come True is a non-profit organization that aims to add the "Merry" to everyone's Christmas and to improve the average quality of life in the Flagler community, beginning by bringing comfort and joy to the lives of those who need it most. Fans can use the code CHRISTMAS at checkout and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit. Our City Night Series highlights Cities of Port Orange and South Daytona where discounted tickets are available for residents using the code "POSD" at checkout when buying tickets online. Be on the lookout for Tom the Mime who will be joining our in-game festivities. We will also take on an alternate identity as the Malmo Oat Milkers to promote the newest MiLB team! Friday night's contest starts with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Saturday, July 20 will continue our Saturday Giveaway Series as we will be celebrating Christmas in July with our Nutcracker Giveaway presented by Daytona International Airport. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a one-of-a-kind Tortugas-themed nutcracker. During the ballgame we will be giving out Christmas gifts to randomly selected fans. City Island Seafood will feature a Christmas Leftovers Taco with sliced turkey warmed with special sauces, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, avocado, and sour cream on a soft tortilla. We will also be featuring two drink specials, Jack Frost - a creamy coconut drink with Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice, and a coconut rim as well as a Strawberry Bushwaker - Chilled Bushwaker Cream with Strawberry Puree, served over ice. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, the homestand comes to a close on Sunday, July 21 with Shelldon's Family Fun Pack available for families to attend all Sunday home games, plus receive a hat and food voucher all for a great low rate. Fans can enjoy pregame autographs along the riverwalk! We will also be celebrating Shelldon's birthday with all types of fun activities! After the game, all kids will get to take a trip around the bases with postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Neighbors Ice Cream. Sunday's series finale will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gates for Friday and Saturday's games will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.