Christmas Fireworks Extravaganza Coming to Pelicans Ballpark

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are pleased to announce a brand new off-season event coming to Pelicans Ballpark. The Christmas Fireworks Extravaganza presented by WMBF News and Gator 107.9 is set to takeover Pelicans Ballpark on December 10. The one-night-only event will begin at 6PM and conclude with a Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics Fireworks Extravaganza at 8PM. Admission to the event is $10 for ages 13 & up, $5 for kids 12 & under, and kids 2 & under are free. Tickets are currently available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/events.

While fans are used to watching the fireworks shows from the stands at Pelicans Ballpark, this event will afford the unique experience of watching this Christmas-themed show from the field. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and stretch out on the field. The evening will also include photos with Santa, and other holiday-centric activities such as Christmas videos on the video board, arts and crafts, & more. Photos with Santa will be made available to patrons for free after the event via the Pelicans Facebook Page. Additionally, T-Mobile will be giving away a free gift valued at five-hundred dollars to one lucky fan in attendance. Fans will be able to enter to win throughout the event.

The event is an extension of the Birds' in-season Family Friday promotion and will feature the newly popular $25 Family Meal Deal which includes 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi, and a bucket of popcorn. Additional concessions, including alcohol, will be available throughout the event.

For more information or to purchase your tickets click here. While advance online ticket purchases are encouraged, tickets will be available in-person at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office the night of the event.

