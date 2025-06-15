Christian Covington, a CFL Legacy Continued: Replay Room

June 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







On Father's Day, Christian Covington shares the story behind his return to Canadian football-and the father whose footsteps helped guide him here. A moving conversation about family, legacy, and finding purpose back home.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.