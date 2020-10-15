Chris Young to Play Coolray Field's First-Ever Socially-Distant Concert on November 14

October 15, 2020





(Atlanta, GA) - Double A Productions and Coolray Field are thrilled to announce that Chris Young will be headlining the first-ever socially-distanced concert at Coolray Field with special guests Cassadee Pope, Kameron Marlowe, and Payton Smith. This event will be located at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA (2500 Buford Dr.) on Saturday, November 14th. Tickets will be available to Gwinnett Stripers Season Ticket members for a pre-sale from October 16th to October 18th and will be available to the general public on October 19th at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available online only at Ticketmaster.com.

The Georgia Grown Concert series kicked off in June and has continued thanks to the cooperation of both fans, venue partners, and staff. In coordination with both local, state and CDC regulations, Double A Productions has been able to successfully and safely reintroduce live music events across the state of Georgia while following social distancing guidelines.

Multi-platinum RCA Records Nashville entertainer Chris Young has accumulated an impressive list of accomplishments, including membership in the iconic Grand Ole Opry, nearly 4 Billion on-demand streams, 13 Million singles sold, 11 career No. 1 singles, 21 R.I.A.A.

Gold/Platinum/Multi-Platinum certified projects, 2 Grammy nominations, 3 Country Music Association nominations and 4 Academy of Country Music nominations. As a prolific creator, Chris has given fans 7 studio albums in 14 years including Losing Sleep, his third project in less than two years. The title track is certified Platinum while "Hangin' On" is his ninth No. 1 as a songwriter. Losing Sleep (2017) and I'm Comin' Over (2015) debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart with "I'm Comin' Over" becoming Young's first 2x Platinum single.

Named "one of his era's finest traditionalists" by the Associated Press, Chris has quickly become an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world including the sold-out C2C Festival in the UK. With a hit-packed set that highlights his eleven chart-toppers -- including back-to-back No. 1s "Losing Sleep," "Sober Saturday Night," "Think Of You," and "I'm Comin' Over" -- the Grammy and ACM nominated vocalist headlined the Raised On Country World Tour, playing to over 400,000 fans in 3 countries in 2019. For more information, visit ChrisYoungCountry.com.

Patrons will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all times when not in their designated seating area. The event will also feature full LED screens on either side of the stage and speakers throughout so fans can enjoy a true, live concert experience.

