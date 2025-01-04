Chris Origlieri Hero HL vs. OTT

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals YouTube Video







Chris Origlieri stops 31 of 36 shots in San Diego and leads the Seals to a 6-5 win over the Black Bears.

