Chris Origlieri Hero HL vs. OTT

January 4, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals


Chris Origlieri stops 31 of 36 shots in San Diego and leads the Seals to a 6-5 win over the Black Bears.
