Chris Kattan Is on the List for "A Night at the Ballpark" VIP Package July 30 at Canal Park

January 19, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Chris Kattan, the "Saturday Night Live" alum, who created some of the show's most memorable characters and star of the movie "A Night at the Roxbury," will be at Canal Park Saturday, July 30. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Kattan that includes a picnic and guaranteed "What is Love" bobblehead.

Tickets for "A Night at the Ballpark" VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

July 30 game ticket located in the Bud Light Lime Tiki Terrace

Guaranteed "What is Love" bobblehead

Meet and greet with Chris Kattan

RubberDucks Hat

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, iced tea, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or CLICK HERE FOR VIP EVENT TICKETS (use the promo code CHRIS).

The RubberDucks open Canal Park for the 2022 season on April 12. Season ticket and flex packages are on-sale now by calling (330) 253-5151 or at akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the home opener April 12, 2022, against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.