Chihuahuas Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now
February 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - Individual game tickets for the Chihuahuas historic 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU, are ON SALE NOW at epchihuahuas.com or in person at Southwest University Park. Opening Day is Friday, March 31, 2023 versus the Houston Astros affiliate, Sugar Land, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.
The Chihuahuas are also excited to announce the themes and giveaways for the 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU! This year's lineup includes three giveaways honoring the historic 2023 season, the NEW Friar Fridays, and two nights featuring the Chihuahuas new Marvel identity.
Two giveaways will open the three-game series to honor the 10th season - a Rally Towel giveaway on Opening Day and a 10th Year Commemorative Ring, presented by Southwest University, Sunday, April 2.
The Chihuahuas will debut the NEW Friar Fridays, paying homage to the Chihuahuas parent club, the San Diego Padres. The Chihuahuas will wear brown and yellow jerseys on most Friday games, with a Swinging Dog Tank Top as a featured giveaway on April 28.
The Chihuahuas will also bring back two favorite giveaways - the Fleece Blanket, presented by GECU (May 26) and Bucket Hat (June 9). In addition to a Hawaiian Shirt and Beanie, presented by Sarah Farms have also been added to the giveaway docket, on July 7 and July 28, respectively.
The Chihuahuas are also bringing back some familiar promotions such as Margaritas Night as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion, presented by Pepsi, GECU Bark at the Park, and the four of the fan favorite Day Baseball games on April 12, May 24, September 6, and September 13.
Star Wars Night returns to the theme night docket on April 29. The game will include characters for photo opportunities, a specialty jersey auction featuring the character Grogu, concession items, and will conclude with a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by GECU.
As part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond campaign new logo in the fall, the Chihuahuas will feature Marvel Super Hero™ Day on Friday, June 9 and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Saturday, August 12.
The 2023 campaign marks the first time the Chihuahuas will play on the Fourth of the July with the GECU Independence Day Celebration. The night will feature the pageantry of America and America's pastime, a Stars & Stripes jersey and New Era cap, and the evening will conclude with an extended Fireworks Spectacular, presented by GECU.
Day of the Week Promotions, announced last week, can be found
here. The complete list of theme nights and giveaways are listed below.
Promotions, themes, and giveaways are subject to change without notice. For more information, call 915-533-BASE (2273), text 915-666-2005, or email info@epchihuahuas.com.
FETCH THE FUN
GIVEAWAYS
Friday, March 31 - 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU, Rally Towel
Sunday, April 2 - 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU, Commemorative Ring,
presented by Southwest University
Friday, April 28 - Swinging Dog Tank Top Giveaway
Friday, May 5 - Margaritas Hat, presented by Cesar Ornelas Injury Law
Friday, May 26 - 10th Year Celebration Fleece Blanket, presented by GECU
Friday, June 9 - Bucket Hat
Friday, July 7 - Hawaiian Shirt
Friday, July 28 - Beanie, presented by Sarah Farms
More giveaways will be announced at a later date. Giveaways are subject to change without notice. Giveaways are for the first fans through the gates with paid attendance. Must be present to be eligible for a giveaway.
THEME NIGHTS
Friday, March 31 - 10th Year Celebration Presented by GECU
Wednesday, April 12 - Baseball In Education/Day Baseball, presented by Texas Gas Service
Thursday, April 13 - Copa Night - Margaritas, presented by Pepsi
Thursday, April 27 - GECU Bark at the Park
Saturday, April 29 - *Star Wars Night
Thursday, May 4 - Nurses Night, presented by The Hospitals of Providence
Friday, May 5 - Cinco de Mayo/Copa Night-Margaritas
Saturday, May 6 - *First Responders Night, The Hospitals of Providence
Wednesday, May 24 - Baseball In Education/Day Baseball, presented by Texas Gas Service
Thursday, May 25 - GECU Bark at the Park
Sunday, May 28 - *Memorial Day Weekend Celebration, presented by GECU
Thursday, June 8 - Teacher Appreciation Day, presented by GECU
Friday, June 9 - Marvel Super Hero™ Day
Sunday, June 11 - Father's Day Celebration
Thursday, June 22 - Pride Night/Copa Night - Margaritas, presented by Pepsi
Tuesday, July 4 - *GECU Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 27 - GECU Bark at the Park
Thursday, August 10 - Copa Night - Margaritas, presented by Pepsi
Saturday, August 12 - *Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night
Thursday, August 24 - GECU Bark at the Park
Friday, August 25 - UTEP Night
Wednesday, September 6 - Day Baseball
Thursday, September 7 - Nurses Night, presented by The Hospitals of Providence
Wednesday, September 13 - Day Baseball
Thursday, September 14 - Copa Night - Margaritas, presented by Pepsi
Friday, September 15 - 9-1-5 Day
Sunday, September 17 - Fan Appreciation
*Fireworks Night
Theme nights are subject to change without notice.
