Chihuahuas Single Game Tickets Are on Sale Now

EL PASO, TEXAS - Individual game tickets for the Chihuahuas historic 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU, are ON SALE NOW at epchihuahuas.com or in person at Southwest University Park. Opening Day is Friday, March 31, 2023 versus the Houston Astros affiliate, Sugar Land, with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.

The Chihuahuas are also excited to announce the themes and giveaways for the 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU! This year's lineup includes three giveaways honoring the historic 2023 season, the NEW Friar Fridays, and two nights featuring the Chihuahuas new Marvel identity.

Two giveaways will open the three-game series to honor the 10th season - a Rally Towel giveaway on Opening Day and a 10th Year Commemorative Ring, presented by Southwest University, Sunday, April 2.

The Chihuahuas will debut the NEW Friar Fridays, paying homage to the Chihuahuas parent club, the San Diego Padres. The Chihuahuas will wear brown and yellow jerseys on most Friday games, with a Swinging Dog Tank Top as a featured giveaway on April 28.

The Chihuahuas will also bring back two favorite giveaways - the Fleece Blanket, presented by GECU (May 26) and Bucket Hat (June 9). In addition to a Hawaiian Shirt and Beanie, presented by Sarah Farms have also been added to the giveaway docket, on July 7 and July 28, respectively.

The Chihuahuas are also bringing back some familiar promotions such as Margaritas Night as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion, presented by Pepsi, GECU Bark at the Park, and the four of the fan favorite Day Baseball games on April 12, May 24, September 6, and September 13.

Star Wars Night returns to the theme night docket on April 29. The game will include characters for photo opportunities, a specialty jersey auction featuring the character Grogu, concession items, and will conclude with a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by GECU.

As part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond campaign new logo in the fall, the Chihuahuas will feature Marvel Super Hero™ Day on Friday, June 9 and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Saturday, August 12.

The 2023 campaign marks the first time the Chihuahuas will play on the Fourth of the July with the GECU Independence Day Celebration. The night will feature the pageantry of America and America's pastime, a Stars & Stripes jersey and New Era cap, and the evening will conclude with an extended Fireworks Spectacular, presented by GECU.

Day of the Week Promotions, announced last week, can be found

here. The complete list of theme nights and giveaways are listed below.

Promotions, themes, and giveaways are subject to change without notice. For more information, call 915-533-BASE (2273), text 915-666-2005, or email info@epchihuahuas.com.

FETCH THE FUN

GIVEAWAYS

Friday, March 31 - 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU, Rally Towel

Sunday, April 2 - 10th Year Celebration, presented by GECU, Commemorative Ring,

presented by Southwest University

Friday, April 28 - Swinging Dog Tank Top Giveaway

Friday, May 5 - Margaritas Hat, presented by Cesar Ornelas Injury Law

Friday, May 26 - 10th Year Celebration Fleece Blanket, presented by GECU

Friday, June 9 - Bucket Hat

Friday, July 7 - Hawaiian Shirt

Friday, July 28 - Beanie, presented by Sarah Farms

More giveaways will be announced at a later date. Giveaways are subject to change without notice. Giveaways are for the first fans through the gates with paid attendance. Must be present to be eligible for a giveaway.

THEME NIGHTS

Friday, March 31 - 10th Year Celebration Presented by GECU

Wednesday, April 12 - Baseball In Education/Day Baseball, presented by Texas Gas Service

Thursday, April 13 - Copa Night - Margaritas, presented by Pepsi

Thursday, April 27 - GECU Bark at the Park

Saturday, April 29 - *Star Wars Night

Thursday, May 4 - Nurses Night, presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Friday, May 5 - Cinco de Mayo/Copa Night-Margaritas

Saturday, May 6 - *First Responders Night, The Hospitals of Providence

Wednesday, May 24 - Baseball In Education/Day Baseball, presented by Texas Gas Service

Thursday, May 25 - GECU Bark at the Park

Sunday, May 28 - *Memorial Day Weekend Celebration, presented by GECU

Thursday, June 8 - Teacher Appreciation Day, presented by GECU

Friday, June 9 - Marvel Super Hero™ Day

Sunday, June 11 - Father's Day Celebration

Thursday, June 22 - Pride Night/Copa Night - Margaritas, presented by Pepsi

Tuesday, July 4 - *GECU Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 27 - GECU Bark at the Park

Thursday, August 10 - Copa Night - Margaritas, presented by Pepsi

Saturday, August 12 - *Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night

Thursday, August 24 - GECU Bark at the Park

Friday, August 25 - UTEP Night

Wednesday, September 6 - Day Baseball

Thursday, September 7 - Nurses Night, presented by The Hospitals of Providence

Wednesday, September 13 - Day Baseball

Thursday, September 14 - Copa Night - Margaritas, presented by Pepsi

Friday, September 15 - 9-1-5 Day

Sunday, September 17 - Fan Appreciation

*Fireworks Night

Theme nights are subject to change without notice.

