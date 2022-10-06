Chihuahuas, Minor League Baseball, and Marvel Entertainment Unveil Marvel-Designed Logo for 2023 Season

EL PASO, Texas - The Chihuahuas, Minor League Baseball, and Marvel Entertainment unveiled today the Marvel-designed team logo for the 2023 season as part of "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series. The logo will be worn on-field for the first time during the Chihuahuas 10th Year Celebration in 2023.

The Chihuahuas will unveil merchandise featuring the new logo on a later date. Fans who wish to be notified when merchandise goes on sale, ticket information for "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" game, and more, can do so.

Please see the complete release from Minor League Baseball attached. Below you will find the Marvel-designed logo and New Era cap.

New Era Cap: https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:a8aeb230-0d24-4f7f-84b5-2bc8754c5664

Chihuahuas Marvel-Designed Logo: https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:05333166-daa0-454b-a36f-b5d45ccaffff

