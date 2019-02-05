Chihuahuas Individual Game Tickets for the 2019 All-Star Season on Sale February 23

February 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO - Individual game tickets for the 2019 regular season will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 23 beginning at 12:01 a.m. online. The Chihuahuas, who will be hosting the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game July 8-10, kick off their sixth season of baseball on Thursday, April 4 versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's affiliate).

Chihuahuas fans will have an in-person pre-purchase opportunity on Friday, February 22 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Durango Box Office at Southwest University Park. As part of the pre-purchase opportunity, four "Golden Tickets" will be given away at random to those patrons who pre-purchase in person on Friday containing Team Shop gift cards worth $100, $75, $50 & $25 available for use through April 8, 2019.

"This will be one of our most exciting seasons yet as we enter our sixth year, and host the Triple-A All-Star Game" said MountainStar Sports Group and Sr. Vice President Brad Taylor. "This game will once again put Southwest University Park and El Paso on a national stage."

Season Seat Holders will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19 and Half Season & 18-game Plan Holders receive the same pre-purchase benefit on Wednesday, February 20. All Season Seat Holders will receive a special rate on all additional individual ticket purchases through this presale, an additional benefit of being a Chihuahuas Season Seat Holder.

Members of the general public who filled out an interest form online will have the opportunity to purchase individual game tickets on Thursday, February 21. Military and first responders, including veterans, will also have a pre-purchase opportunity via GovX.com on February 21.

Season Seat Holders will be instructed via email how they can purchase their additional individual game tickets. There is a 10 ticket limit for Opening Night and July 3 games. The ticket limit is per account and not based on the number of Season Seats purchased.

Beginning February 27, the Durango & Santa Fe Box Offices will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Both box offices will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Beginning March 9, the box offices will be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m.

Tickets are available starting at $5. Purchasers who buy in advance will enjoy savings ranging from $2.00 - $3.00 per ticket on reserved seating versus purchasing on the day of the game.

Bundle packages for the 2019 Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are currently on sale! Group leaders are able to purchase a group to the All-Star Game and/or the Home Run Derby now. Individual tickets to the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will go on sale at a later date.

The 2019 season kicks off in El Paso on April 4 versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's) at Southwest University Park.

The 140-game schedule includes the 32nd edition of the Triple-A Baseball All-Star Game to be played at Southwest University Park, July 8-10, in a nationally televised game. The game includes a number of events including the Home Run Derby on July 8.

During the 70-game home slate, the Chihuahuas will face Albuquerque, Fresno, Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake and Tacoma twice as members of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) Pacific Conference.

The Chihuahuas are currently taking deposits for 2019 Season Seats, Groups and Premium Hospitality Events. For more information call or text (915) 533-BASE, email tickets@epchihuahuas.com, or visit EPChihuahuas.com.

The 2019 promotions will be announced at a later date.

Note: A $1.50 convenience fee per ticket will be applied to online purchases.

