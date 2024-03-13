Chihuahuas Announce Partnership with Famed Mexican Food Restaurant La Posta de Mesilla

EL PASO, TEXAS - The Chihuahuas announced today that they have entered into a new partnership with La Posta de Mesilla who will be the official salsa partner at Southwest University Park.

"We are proud and excited to work with, and feature, such a recognizable and strong local brand like La Posta," said MountainStar Sports Group Sr. Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager, Brad Taylor.

"La Posta Chile Company is very proud and thrilled to be the 'Official Salsa' of the El Paso Chihuahuas, who we regard as the premier Triple-A ball club in Major League Baseball," said Chris Hutchinson, General Manager of La Posta, "and we look forward to sharing our Salsa and other La Posta products with our Chihuahuas fans at the Ballpark!"

Founded by Katy Griggs in 1939, La Posta de Mesilla features local New Mexican chile grown in the heart of Hatch and Mesilla Valley known for its world famous red and green chile. La Posta is one of the oldest and most historic Mexican Restaurants in New Mexico and throughout the United States.

Since its founding, each table at La Posta is welcomed with a free bowl of tostadas and chile, a tradition Griggs started in the Mesilla Valley in 1939 and which today is referred to as "chips and salsa" - a staple of the Southwestern diet.

La Posta is also known for its local farm to table principles. Located in the Mesilla Valley, La Posta de Mesilla is dedicated to using as many locally grown and produced ingredients as possible including red chile, jalapenos, Hatch green chile, Mesilla Valley pecans, corn & flour tortillas, and organic honey to name a few. La Posta celebrated their 80th anniversary in 2019.

The Chihuahuas offer plenty of partner-based relationships at the highest caliber to help businesses succeed. The Chihuahuas Corporate Partnerships team can help create a one-day customizable package, or a year-round campaign to meet mutual goals and objectives. To become a Chihuahuas Corporate Partner contact Judge Scott at (915) 242-2016.

The Chihuahuas 2024 home season kicks off Tuesday, April 2 versus the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. Single game tickets for the Chihuahuas are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com.

