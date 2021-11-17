Chihuahuas Announce 2022 Schedule

EL PASO - The Chihuahuas will open the 2022 season on the road Tuesday, April 5 at Round Rock. Opening Day at home is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 12 when the Chihuahuas take on the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, Oklahoma City, at Southwest University Park.

The season includes 72 home games of a 144-game schedule that will run through September 21, the final game of the regular season.

The Chihuahuas open their ninth home season at Southwest University Park with 11 home games in April. They will play 13 home games in May and 12 home games in June. The lightest of the home schedule comes in July with nine games followed by the heaviest portion of the home schedule in August with 14 contests. The Chihuahuas close the 2022 home season with 13 games in September.

The team will play in El Paso on Easter Sunday (April 17), Father's Day and Juneteenth (June 19), Independence Day Celebration on July 3, and games leading up to Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Most of the Chihuahuas home series include six games to be played Tuesday-Sunday with Mondays as off days. The exceptions are three-game series versus Albuquerque (June 10-12) and Oklahoma City (September 19-21).

The Chihuahuas will play each team in Triple-A West/East Division (Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, Round Rock, and Sugar Land), a minimum of three times at home. They will also face Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento, and Salt Lake, twice each. For the first time in Chihuahuas history, Tacoma, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, will not make an appearance in El Paso. The Chihuahuas will make a trip to the northwest, July 26-31.

The complete 2022 Chihuahuas home schedule follows. Times and promotions will be announced at a later date. All dates and opponents are subject to change without notice.

The Chihuahuas are currently taking deposits for 2022 Season Seat Memberships, Groups, and Premium Hospitality areas! For more information call or text an Account Executive at 915-533-BASE (2273), email tickets@epchihuahuas.com, or visit EPChihuahuas.com.

2022 HOME SCHEDULE

DATE TEAM AFFILIATE

April 12-17 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

April 26-May 1 vs. Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

May 10-15 vs. Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

May 24-29 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

June 10-12 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

June 14-19 vs. Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

June 28-July 3 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

July 12-17 vs. Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

August 2-7 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

August 9-14 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

August 30-September 4 vs. Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

September 13-18 vs. Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

September 19-21 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

BY DAY OF THE WEEK

Mondays - 1 (vs. OKC September 19)

Tuesdays - 12

Wednesdays - 12

Thursdays - 11

Fridays - 12

Saturdays - 12

Sundays - 12

BY MONTH

April - 11

May - 13

June - 12

July - 9

August - 14

September - 13

BY OPPONENT

Oklahoma City Dodgers - 15

Reno Aces - 6

Sacramento River Cats - 6

Sugar Land Skeeters - 12

Albuquerque Isotopes - 9

Las Vegas Aviators - 6

Round Rock Express - 12

Salt Lake Bees - 6

Affiliations current as of November 17, 2021.

Dates subject to change.

Times and promotions to be determined in the future.

