Chihuahuas & Locomotive to Build and Assemble Beds for Area Children and Families for the Holiday

November 30, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - The Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack and Locomotive Heart of Goal, presented by Helen of Troy, will help make a child's holiday brighter as they partner with Sleep In Heavenly Peace (SHP) El Paso Chapter to build, assemble, and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need.

The build will take place Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Southwest University Park. The event marks the first of its kind for the SHP El Paso Chapter.

"It is a privilege to have our baseball and soccer staffs contribute their time and efforts to such a needed cause," said MountainStar Sports Group Sr. Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "We are proud to work alongside Sleep in Heavenly Peace here in El Paso to help our community."

Founded by Luke and Heidi Michelson in 2012, Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a 501(c)(3) organization that builds and delivers beds to children who do not have beds to sleep in. What stared as one bed for a family during the holiday season turned into requests from other families along with volunteers willing to donate time and money. Since its inception, the organization has grown to more than 270 chapters in the United States and across Canada, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

"I am excited about El Paso's first bed build and excited that we are going to be building them at such an iconic place and with an iconic organization that represents joy and hope in El Paso," said Brian Carter, Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter founder and president. "I hope this is a day of momentum that sparks lots of interest in building and giving beds for El Paso children. No child sleeps on the floor in our town."

As part of the volunteer event, the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive Foundation donated $5,000 to purchase materials for Saturday's build.

SHP El Paso is currently taking bed request for families with children between the ages of three and 17 years of age. Families who wish to apply can visit https://shpbeds.org/chapter/tx-el-paso/. SHP is seeking bed requests for children living in the 79901, 79905, 79907, 79915, and 79930 El Paso area codes.

The Chihuahuas Volunteer Pack & Locomotive Heart of Goal, both presented by Helen of Troy, are an El Paso-wide volunteer force created to give back to the Sun City and surrounding region. Joining together with non-profit organizations and community partners, they are made up of Chihuahuas & Locomotive fans, players, coaches, and staff with the mission of making a positive impact in the community.

The Chihuahuas and Locomotive front offices contribute more than 200 hours annually in volunteer hours via their respective volunteer groups. They have each volunteered at the Animal Shelter walking dogs, Rebuilding Together El Paso repairing homes, and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, to name a few.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 30, 2022

Chihuahuas & Locomotive to Build and Assemble Beds for Area Children and Families for the Holiday - El Paso Chihuahuas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.