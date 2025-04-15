Chihuahua Savage vs. San Diego Sockers - 2025 Ron Newman Cup Finals - Game 1 - 4.13.25
April 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Chihuahua Savage YouTube Video
It all comes down to this when the MASL's two best teams in 2024-25 face off for the Ron Newman Cup. Game 1 kicks off with the #1 Savage CUU taking on the #2 San Diego Sockers
Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA
Check out the Chihuahua Savage Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Strykers' Obasi, Stinson, Palmer, Fabián Receive MASL Honors - Empire Strykers
- Comets Shine in MASL Awards, Vandegriffe Named Defender of the Year - Kansas City Comets
- Chris Toth Named MASL Goalkeeper of the Year - Tacoma Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.