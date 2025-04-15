Chihuahua Savage vs. San Diego Sockers - 2025 Ron Newman Cup Finals - Game 1 - 4.13.25

April 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

It all comes down to this when the MASL's two best teams in 2024-25 face off for the Ron Newman Cup. Game 1 kicks off with the #1 Savage CUU taking on the #2 San Diego Sockers

Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA

