Chiefs Announce 2023 Giveaways

Peoria, IL - The rollout of the 2023 promotional slate continued Monday with the release of scheduled giveaways for the upcoming Chiefs season. All told, 18 home games will feature some sort of promotional giveaway.

As part of Opening Week, magnetic schedules will be given away on both Thursday, April 6, as well as Friday, April 7. On Saturday, April 8, a clear bag will be the featured giveaway to wrap up the season-opening homestand.

In May, a COPA-themed scarf is set for a May 5 release. The Chiefs will wear their COPA jerseys and play under the En el Rio de Peoria moniker. In conjunction with Mother's Day on May 14, all moms in attendance will receive a wine tumbler. Other May giveaways include a set of Chiefs playing cards, presented by Par-A-Dice, on Friday, May 26, and a checkered flag-themed rally towel Sunday, May 28.

The month of June features four more giveaways. On June 8, a Peoria Chiefs koozie is scheduled for distribution. Two days later on June 10, a metal sign commemorating the Chiefs 40th season is the giveaway. In conjunction with 80's Night on June 29, the Chiefs will give away a retro hat featuring a throwback logo. On Friday, June 30, Dozer Park will hold its second annual Zero K Night. A related giveaway will be announced at a later date.

A Peoria Chiefs-themed bucket hat returns as another giveaway on Friday, July 14 when the Chiefs host Wisconsin. Other July giveaways include ugly sweater socks on Tuesday, July 25, and an adult replica jersey on Saturday, July 29.

In August, a Chiefs-themed piece of drinkware will be distributed on Saturday, August 5. The next day, Dozer Park will celebrate Homer's Birthday by giving away a Homer baseball to those in attendance. On Friday, August 25, the Chiefs will give away a second bucket hat, though this time, the hat will feature the Orange Barrels alter ego as the featured logo.

The Chiefs wrap up their 2023 regular season campaign in Peoria this season. A Halloween-themed candy bag will be given away Friday, September 8. On September 9, Dozer Park celebrates Fan Appreciation Night, where a myriad of fan promotions will be announced throughout the game.

All giveaways are subject to availability and limited to one per person. The bobblehead schedule will be announced on Tuesday. The completion of the 2023 Chiefs promotional slate is now set for Wednesday, March 1, with the announcement of theme nights.

Season tickets and group tickets remain available for the 40th season of Chiefs baseball. Single-game tickets will go on sale Friday, March 10. Fans with any ticket-related questions are encouraged to call the Chiefs at (309) 680-400.

