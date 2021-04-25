Chiefs 2021 Single Game Tickets Available April 28

PEORIA, Ill. - On the doorstep of the 2021 season, the Peoria Chiefs have announced that individual game tickets will go on-sale on Wednesday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Tickets for games in May and June will be available to purchase while July, August and September games will be available at a later time.

"We are excited to welcome fans back to Dozer Park in 2021" Ben Garrod, Chief Revenue Officer, said. "It's been a long 620 days since our last home game and putting single game tickets on sale is the final step to welcoming our fans back in a safe and fun environment."

Ticket Prices

Tickets for the 2021 season will be $14 for field seats (sections 101-103, & 113-114) and $16 for dugout seats (sections 104-112).

There will be no individual berm seating this season as those are reserved for groups of 10 or more.

COVID Protocols

In compliance with the Illinois Department of Public Health, masks must be worn at all times while inside of Dozer Park unless you are actively eating or drinking. We ask that you stay in your pod in which your seat is in and refrain from gathering on the concourse.

Schedule / Game Times

The Chiefs are just over a week away from the first series of the season against Cedar Rapids on May 4. The long-awaited return to Dozer Park will take place on May 11 as the Chiefs host the Timber Rattlers of Wisconsin in a six-game series.

Each club within the newly formed High-A Central League will play 20 series made up of six games per series. The series will be played on Tuesday through Sunday each week with Monday being the universal off-day for each club.

With this scheduling, the first pitch of Chiefs home games on Tuesday through Saturday will all be scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT. All home Sunday games are set for earlier in the afternoon at 1:35 p.m. CT.

Weekly Promotions

Every Wednesday and Thursday night throughout the season, you can expect to see the same food promotions at Dozer Park.

Wednesday will be our "Weenie Wednesday" night which features $1 hot dogs all night long.

Thursday will be our "Thirsty Thursday" night which offers $2 small domestic drafts and $4 small premium drafts.

Box Office Hours

Once tickets go on-sale, the box office will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Friday's from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The box office can also be contacted by calling 309-680-4006.

The Peoria Chiefs are locally owned and operated and play their games at Dozer Park. The Chiefs are a committed community asset and premier entertainment venue for families and individuals in Central Illinois.

