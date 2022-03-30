Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Becomes Cashless Facility

March 30, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, home of the Oklahoma City Dodgers and other events throughout the year, is now a cashless facility at all points of sale.

Credit and debit card purchases will be accepted throughout the ballpark and team-controlled parking lots. Digital payments, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Venmo, will also be accepted at concession stands.

Fans who do not have a credit or debit card or other form of digital payment will be able to exchange cash for a Dodger Dollars card at the ticket office. Dodger Dollars cards can only be used at concession stands, and credit or debit cards will need to be used to purchase items at the Team Store.

By going cashless, 20 additional points of sale will be implemented at concession stands throughout the ballpark, significantly cutting down on lines and wait times. The new point of sale stations will be a combination of customer-facing touch screens as well as employee-operated handheld devices, with the majority installed at the ballpark's most popular concession stands. Mobile ordering will also be phased in during the baseball season.

"We're really confident from the moment you enter the queue line to the moment you're placing your order is going to rapidly increase," said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "As a management team, this is an area we've spent a lot of time preparing for and making sure it has a really positive impact on the food and beverage experience for our fans this year."

In addition to the new transition to a cashless a facility, the following policies remain at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark after being introduced in 2021:

MOBILE TICKETS

All tickets to Oklahoma City Dodgers games will be digital. Fans will scan their tickets from their mobile device at touchless scanners upon entry at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Mobile tickets provide the benefit of reducing time of ingress as well as eliminating physical touchpoints between multiple individuals as an added health and safety measure.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Only certain bags meeting the following criteria are allowed into Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark:

* Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. A logo no larger than 4 inches by 4 inches may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

* One-gallon clear, plastic re-sealable bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

* Small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 7 inches by 9 inches in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium in addition to one of the clear plastic bags.

Diaper bags and any medically necessary items are exempt. All bags are subject to safety inspection upon entry at the ballpark.

More information regarding the facility's bag policies can be found here.

The Dodgers begin their 2022 season with a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes April 5-10. The team will have postgame fireworks April 5 and April 8, and Opening Night will also be a $2 Tuesday, featuring select Pepsi products and select draft beer available for only $2.

To purchase tickets for all Dodgers home games, please visit okcdodgers.com. For more information, please call (405) 218-2182.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 30, 2022

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Becomes Cashless Facility - Oklahoma City Dodgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.