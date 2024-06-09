Chicago Red Stars Break NWSL Attendance Record, But Fall to Bay FC , 0-2
June 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Red Stars News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars tonight set a new attendance record in the National Women's Soccer League with their match at Wrigley Field against Bay FC. 35,038 fans were in attendance to witness the first professional women's sporting event at the Friendly Confines in over 80 years. Despite a goal from Penelope Hocking, the Red Stars were unable to capitalize on the momentous occasion, falling to Bay FC 0-2.
KEY MOMENTS:
10' Bay FC's forward takes the ball in transition all the way into Chicago's 18-yard box, but Chicago's Sam Staab slides in to clear the danger
20' Chicago's Natalia Kuikka has to slide to block a potentially dangerous cross by Bay FC's Rachel Hill. The ball is blocked by Kuikka and bounces off Hill for a goal kick
25' Bay FC's Pickett finds the ball at the top of Chicago's 18-yard box and takes a strike that finds the back of the net to give Bay the lead, 0-1 Bay
35' A corner kick by Bay FC is received by Kundananji who takes a quick shot toward goal, but the quick reflexes of Alyssa Naeher allow her to get a touch on the ball and touch it over the cross bar
79' Bay FC take an attempt at goal that Chardonnay Curran tries to clear, but Bay's Anderson gets their body in front of the clearance causing the ball to ricochet into Chicago's net, 0-2 Bay FC
93' Chicago's Chardonnay Curran sends a ball toward Bay FC's 18-yard box that takes a deflection and lands in front of Penelope Hocking. The forward for Chicago takes a strike and scores for Chicago, 1-2 Bay FC
GAME NOTES:
Tonight's attendance, 35,038, sets a new record for the highest attended NWSL match
Tonight also marked the first professional start for Hannah Anderson. The defender was drafted by the Red Stars in the 2024 NWSL Draft
Penelope Hocking's goal, comes 25 years after her father, Denny Hocking, hit a home run at Wrigley Field
Hocking's goal tonight ties her with Ally Schlegel at four goals each. They lead the team in goals scored this season
Next Game
Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars June 14, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium
Goals by Half
1 2 F
CHI 0 1 1
BAY 1 1 2
Scoring Summary:
CHI: 93' Penelope Hocking (Chardonnay Curran)
BAY: 25' Kiki Pickett, 79' Anderson
Disciplinary Report
CHI: 17' Taylor Malham
BAY:
Lineups
CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham (Chardonnay Curran), Sam Staab, Natalia Kuikka (Tatumn Milazzo), Hannah Anderson, Cari Roccaro, Leilanni Nesbeth (Jameese Joseph), Mallory Swanson, Ally Schlegel (Shea Groom), Júlia Bianchi (Jenna Bike), Penelope Hocking
BAY: Katelyn Rowland, Alyssa Malonson (King), Kayla Sharples, Emily Menges, Caprice Dydasco, Joelle Anderson, Kiki Pickett, Racheal Kundananji, Tess Boade (Conti), Rachel Hill (Camberos), Asisat Oshoala (Bailey)
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Portland Thorns Shut Out North Carolina With 1-0 Win - Portland Thorns FC
- Courage Falls, 1-0, Behind Second-Half Penalty - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Continues Record Start to 2024 Season, Returns Home with Three Hard-Earned Points - Washington Spirit
- Chicago Red Stars Break NWSL Attendance Record, But Fall to Bay FC , 0-2 - Chicago Red Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Red Stars Stories
- Chicago Red Stars Break NWSL Attendance Record, But Fall to Bay FC , 0-2
- Chicago Red Stars Break National Women's Soccer League Attendance Record
- Sam Staab Named to National Women's Soccer League May Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Chicago Red Stars Partner with Gallagher in Multi-Year Partnership
- Chicago Red Stars Announce Programming for Week of 'Red Stars Take over Wrigley Field' Match