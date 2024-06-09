Chicago Red Stars Break NWSL Attendance Record, But Fall to Bay FC , 0-2

June 9, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars tonight set a new attendance record in the National Women's Soccer League with their match at Wrigley Field against Bay FC. 35,038 fans were in attendance to witness the first professional women's sporting event at the Friendly Confines in over 80 years. Despite a goal from Penelope Hocking, the Red Stars were unable to capitalize on the momentous occasion, falling to Bay FC 0-2.

KEY MOMENTS:

10' Bay FC's forward takes the ball in transition all the way into Chicago's 18-yard box, but Chicago's Sam Staab slides in to clear the danger

20' Chicago's Natalia Kuikka has to slide to block a potentially dangerous cross by Bay FC's Rachel Hill. The ball is blocked by Kuikka and bounces off Hill for a goal kick

25' Bay FC's Pickett finds the ball at the top of Chicago's 18-yard box and takes a strike that finds the back of the net to give Bay the lead, 0-1 Bay

35' A corner kick by Bay FC is received by Kundananji who takes a quick shot toward goal, but the quick reflexes of Alyssa Naeher allow her to get a touch on the ball and touch it over the cross bar

79' Bay FC take an attempt at goal that Chardonnay Curran tries to clear, but Bay's Anderson gets their body in front of the clearance causing the ball to ricochet into Chicago's net, 0-2 Bay FC

93' Chicago's Chardonnay Curran sends a ball toward Bay FC's 18-yard box that takes a deflection and lands in front of Penelope Hocking. The forward for Chicago takes a strike and scores for Chicago, 1-2 Bay FC

GAME NOTES:

Tonight's attendance, 35,038, sets a new record for the highest attended NWSL match

Tonight also marked the first professional start for Hannah Anderson. The defender was drafted by the Red Stars in the 2024 NWSL Draft

Penelope Hocking's goal, comes 25 years after her father, Denny Hocking, hit a home run at Wrigley Field

Hocking's goal tonight ties her with Ally Schlegel at four goals each. They lead the team in goals scored this season

Next Game

Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Red Stars June 14, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

CHI 0 1 1

BAY 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

CHI: 93' Penelope Hocking (Chardonnay Curran)

BAY: 25' Kiki Pickett, 79' Anderson

Disciplinary Report

CHI: 17' Taylor Malham

BAY:

Lineups

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Taylor Malham (Chardonnay Curran), Sam Staab, Natalia Kuikka (Tatumn Milazzo), Hannah Anderson, Cari Roccaro, Leilanni Nesbeth (Jameese Joseph), Mallory Swanson, Ally Schlegel (Shea Groom), Júlia Bianchi (Jenna Bike), Penelope Hocking

BAY: Katelyn Rowland, Alyssa Malonson (King), Kayla Sharples, Emily Menges, Caprice Dydasco, Joelle Anderson, Kiki Pickett, Racheal Kundananji, Tess Boade (Conti), Rachel Hill (Camberos), Asisat Oshoala (Bailey)

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.