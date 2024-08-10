Chicago Red Stars Announce September 8 'Welcome Home Match' Celebrating Olympians

August 10, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars today announced the club's September 8 'Welcome Home Match,' presented by United Airlines. Multiple 2024 Paris Olympians will feature when the Chicago Red Stars host the Orlando Pride at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois at 5 p.m. CT. Fans can take advantage of multiple ticket offers, an elevated prematch fan experience and a celebration of four Red Stars Olympians prior to kickoff.

Chicago's first home match after the Olympic closing ceremony marks the return of 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalists Alyssa Naeher and Mallory Swanson (USA), silver medalist Ludmila (BRA) and Canada Olympic Women's Soccer Team midfielder, Julia Grosso. Grosso and two-time Brazilian Olympian Ludmila will don the Red Stars crest for the first time at SeatGeek Stadium after signing with the club in July.

A Chicago Red Stars Match Day Clinic, presented by Wintrust, will begin at SeatGeek Stadium at 2:00 p.m. CT. Match Day Clinic attendees develop their technical soccer skills, participate in a Q&A with a Red Stars player and receive entry to the Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines, included in the clinic price. Parents can register their child and find more information at chicagoredstars.com/camps-clinics.

The Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines, will have multiple exciting activities available in the Fan Zone at SeatGeek Stadium prior to kickoff September 8. Located in the Gate C plaza and open one hour prior to kickoff, the Fan Zone will have an exclusive Red Stars scarf available for the first 1,000 ticketed fans who enter the stadium, special games in the Kids Korner and live music.

Multiple ticket offers are available for fans attending the Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines, which is also Back to School Night and DePaul Night with the Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium. The 'Back to School' package includes one match ticket and an exclusive Red Stars tumbler. DePaul University students, staff, faculty and alums purchasing the DePaul Night ticket package receive one match ticket and an exclusive Chicago Red Stars and DePaul University Blue Demons co-branded baseball hat.

The Chicago Red Stars will restart the National Women's Soccer League regular season with a two-match road trip, facing off with Racing Louisville FC August 24 then Angel City FC September 1. Following the trip to the West Coast, the Red Stars will return to SeatGeek Stadium September 8 for Welcome Home Match, presented by United Airlines. All ticket packages and single-match tickets for Chicago Red Stars home matches can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

