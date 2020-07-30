Chef Ernest's Interactive Virtual Cooking Class to Premiere August 15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans of Crustacean Nation hoping to improve their cooking skills can now learn from the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Chef Ernest Hopkins in a live, interactive virtual cooking class sponsored by Village Bread and Bagel at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 15. The Jumbo Shrimp's head chef is teaming with Bo Jackson on one of the MLB/NFL legend's signature foods, Bo's 34 Steaks, for a special recipe.

In a private class over YouTube, Chef Ernest will teach fans how to perfect The Perfect Bo's Baseball Cut Steak Sliders - a Bo Jackson original recipe. Participants will be walked through each step of the cooking process, from preparing their steak to pan-searing it to achieve a beautiful crust and juicy center on a daily-baked slider bun. In addition to the steak sliders, the cooking class includes a lesson on family-prepared home fried kettle potatoes as a side dish. Participants may ask as many questions as they would like during the class.

Fans who sign up for Chef's Ernest's class receive all the ingredients needed to create The Perfect Bo's Baseball Cut Steak Sliders and Home Fried Kettle Potatoes, as well as a reservation for the cooking class. To reserve their spot, fans can call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. The cost is $60. The class provides ingredients for and teaches a meal that will feed four people. Ingredients may be picked up between 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. from August 13-14 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

"I'm excited for Jumbo Shrimp fans to sample some of Chef Ernest's famous cooking," Jackson said. "He'll be cooking with some of my steak sliders. I know this is a trying time for everyone with the virus going on, but let's try to enjoy ourselves and let's eat some great food and continue to practice social distancing."

The premiere of the class features a live Q&A session with Chef Ernest. Those who cannot make the premiere will be given access to watch the class at their own leisure.

"I'm looking forward to focusing on the fun in cooking and getting to meet and interact with members of Crustacean Nation who have a passion for preparing food or just want to learn the basics of cooking," said Chef Ernest. "Anyone can cook amazing steak and home fried kettle potatoes at home, and I can't wait to teach the special Jumbo Shrimp recipes that we learned from all-time great Bo Jackson and use at 121 Financial Ballpark."

