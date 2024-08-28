Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and CHI Memorial Stadium to Designate Section 117 as "Olivia Reeves Champions Corner"

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Chattanooga Red Wolves announced that section 117 of CHI Memorial Stadium will be titled the "Olivia Reeves Champions Corner" in honor of the Chattanooga native breaking the 71 kg Olympic snatch record with her 117 kg snatch and winning the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Reeves was previously celebrated at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 13th ahead of the Olympics.

"I'm looking forward to spending [that] evening with the Chattanooga Red Wolves," said Reeves. "With this being my second invite to a game, I'm grateful to have built a relationship with the team. Having a piece of the CHI Memorial Stadium dedicated in my name is a real honor and something I will cherish."

The naming honor will include a pre match recognition and ceremonial coin toss by Reeves on Saturday, September 7th ahead of the Red Wolves' match against Forward Madison FC.

"It's really quite an honor to have Olivia become such an important part of CHI Memorial Stadium and the Chattanooga Red Wolves," said Red Wolves President and General Manager Sean McDaniel. "She represents all the great things in a champion so to have her name and her winning pedigree associated with our Club and our Stadium is something very special to us."

In partnership with the Center for Sports Medicine, the match will feature bounce houses and face painting in celebration of Chattanooga mascot Rusty's birthday in addition to birthday cookies given away to the first 300 fans. The Red Wolves will play at home on Saturday, September 14th for Noche de Lobos, celebrating Hispanic Heritage, and fireworks for their final home match of the month and will return to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 5th against One Knoxville. Tickets for the remaining home matches are on sale now.

