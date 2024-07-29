Chattanooga Red Wolves Celebrate Coca-Cola 125th Anniversary, Live Music Returns to CHI Memorial Stadium

July 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Coming fresh off of a road win over second place Union Omaha, the Chattanooga Red Wolves return to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 3rd to take on Central Valley Fuego for the first of two home matches in August.

Live music is back at The Den with pre- and post-match performances by Chattanooga local favorite, Lilac Line on the concourse. The music begins at 6:30 p.m. until kickoff at 7:30 p.m. with the second set starting after the final whistle.

This will be the second performance by the alternative rock group at CHI Memorial Stadium. Inspired by Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, and Kings of Leon, Lilac Line released their first EP in 2021 and has since released an additional single plus two original albums.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have also partnered with Coca-Cola for the 125th anniversary of Coca-Cola bottling in Chattanooga, featuring photo ops and a poster giveaway for the first 500 fans, designed by Atlanta artist, Steve Penley. Fans are also encouraged to arrive early for pregame drink specials on Coke products with $2.00 non-alcoholic bottled drinks and $5.00 Coke-based mixed drinks.

Since the Chattanooga Red Wolves' inception in 2018, Coca-Cola has been a valued partner of the organization as the exclusive beverage partner in addition to sponsoring the club's warm-up tops.

Tickets for the match can be purchased online here. Groups interested in attending a Red Wolves match can view group options here or reach out to the groups sales representatives by calling 423-541-1660. The Red Wolves play again at home on Wednesday, August 7th against Spokane Velocity FC for the final home match in the month of August, featuring $2 Beer Night with special pricing on select brews.

