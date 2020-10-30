Chasers in the Community

October 30, 2020





The Omaha Storm Chasers in conjunction with Chasers Charities and Spectra Food Services and Hospitality combined for over 600 hours of community service in the Omaha Metro this year, and welcomed nearly 90,000 fans to a safe and socially distant Werner Park in 2020.

"We are proud of our staff for continuing to work in the community during this especially difficult year and we will continue to pursue opportunities and plan events that provide community connections in 2021," said Storm Chasers General Manager Laurie Schlender. "While we have had staff reductions and no baseball in 2020, our commitment to being involved in the community has not wavered and we are planning things for 2021 that will continue that commitment."

The Storm Chasers organization was also visible throughout the Omaha Metro community, as the combined number of mascot and staff appearances totaled 75. Chasers Charities in partnership with The Weitz Company also awarded two $1,000 college scholarships through the Jackie Robinson Scholarship program to Livia McFadden and Nolan Christianson. The Chasers also partnered with numerous non-profit organizations throughout the year including Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Salvation Army, the Tangier Shrine, Project Wee Care and the Foodbank for the Heartland amongst many others. They also partnered with Jack Daniels to provide for Operation Ride Home for the second straight year.

A brand new classroom program, Chasers All-Stars, was also created in 2020 providing parents, teachers, and administrators the ability to nominate teachers from the metro to be honored. Over 20 classrooms were surprised in February and March with a visit from Stormy, a weather demonstration provided by KMTV and a variety of prizes.

Despite many challenges brought by Covid-19, the Storm Chasers remained committed to providing relief for the Omaha Metro Community. A partnership with Kidwell Inc. provided 25 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Ronald McDonald House in April and nearly $1000 was donated to the Foodbank of the Heartland through Feeding America, while donating tickets for the 2021 season to frontline workers. The Storm Chasers were also able to provide a sense of normalcy providing two free drive-in firework shows and six Curbside To Go pick up meals.

