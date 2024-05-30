Chase Womack's Multi-RBI Game Helps LumberKings in Opening Night Victory

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Clinton LumberKings celebrated their second win of the season against Springfield Horseshoes 9-6 on Wednesday night at Robin Roberts Stadium with their first away game of the season.

Sam Lavin saves the day with six strikeouts and one walk while pitching a little over two innings. Chase Womack helped by hitting three RBIs, a double, and a single.

Tonight's game started with Rayth Petersen hitting a single RBI out to right field and eventually moving up to third base from walks by Chase Womack and James Hackett.

Springfield's 1st inning resulted in a groundout to shortstop by Jimmy Koza moving Kannon Kirk to second base. Gavin Erhardt also moves on to first base due to an error by second baseman Womack. As a result, Jaison Andujar moves on to third and Kirk scores on the error. Erhardt receives a failed pickoff attempt and makes it to third from Tyler Butina's single RBI to right field, allowing Andujar to score.

'Kings Brayden Buchanan scores as a result of a single RBI from Petersen, moving JD Swarbrick to second and Mason McCurdy to third. Womack continues with 2 RBIs out to right field resulting in a double allowing Petersen to advance to third and Swarbrick and McCurdy the opportunity to score. Hackett continues the hitting streak with a grounded RBI out to second base, allowing Petersen to score. Jalen Martinez finished the top of the second with a RBI to center field.

At the bottom of the third Andujar hits a single to shortstop and steals second base when Erhardt hits a flyout to center field.

At the top of the fifth Petersen hits a double to left field, and Womack hits a single RBI to left field allowing Petersen to score.

During the sixth inning, Blake Timmons hit a single RBI to center field advancing Karson Grout to second and RJ Ruais scoring.

Springfield picked up the pace at the bottom of the seventh with Tyler Butina making a single RBI to right field allowing Kirk to score. They closed the inning out with four runs.

At the top of the eighth inning Grout hit a single RBI to right field, and to close out the ninth inning Petersen hits a double to center field.

Springfield's starter, Logan Rushing, took the loss with one inning pitched allowing three hits, five runs, four walks, and striking out three batters.

Clinton's starter, Jack Surdey, pitched for three innings, during that time he pitched two hits, two runs, and three strikeouts. The winning pitcher of the game, Cade Turner, pitched for 2 innings where he had one walk and three strikeouts. And Lavin swept in for the save with a little over two innings pitched, one hit, one walk, and six strikeouts.

The Clinton LumberKings will be back at home on Thursday, May 30th against the Lucky Horseshoes. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with LIVE broadcasts on PLTV and 100.3 WCCI-FM.

