Chase Womack's Multi-RBI Game Helps LumberKings in Opening Night Victory

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton LumberKings defeated the Burlington Bees 6-5 on Tuesday night at NelsonCorp Field in their Opening Night game.

Chase Womack helped the 'Kings with a 2-2 performance at the plate resulting in 3 RBIs, a double and a walk. Aiding in their performance, Garrett Siemsen pitched three and a third inning with three strikeouts, no hits or runs while retiring the side in three consecutive innings from the fifth to the seventh.

Burlington's left fielder Cedric Dunwald, with runners at second and third, put the Bees on the board with a 2 RBI double to take a 2-0 lead.

Clinton retaliated with an RBI groundout from James Hackett, scoring Rayth Petersen to cut the lead in half, 2-1, at the end of the first.

Jackson Reid added an insurance run for the Bees in the top of the second inning on a sac fly RBI, leading 3-1.

The LumberKings continued to battle back with Womack scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second. In the bottom of the third, Womack hit a double into left field allowing RJ Ruais and Hackett to score and take a 4-3 lead over the Bees.

Burlington rallied in the fourth and tied the game on a sac fly RBI from Reid. Landon Akers hit an RBI single to take a 5-4 lead over the LumberKings.

Clinton battled back in the bottom of the fifth on Womack's RBI single to tie the game as Hacket crossed home plate, for his second run of the ballgame. In the bottom of the sixth, Hacket would walk with the bases loaded to give Clinton a 6-5 lead that would allow them to win the game.

Burlington's starter, Preston Kauffman, threw three innings allowing two hits, and four runs; all earned, three walks and struck out three batters. Erik Kiewiet took the loss allowing one hit, an earned run, three walks and punching out three batters.

Clinton's starter, Jack Turgasen, pitched two innings allowing three hits, three earned runs and two walks. Garret Siemsen, earned the win, for his performance out of the pen in the top of the fourth. He finished his afternoon with three and one-thirds innings pitched, walking one batter and striking out three. Jake Weissenberger earned the save as he closed out the game in the last two innings, walking three batters and striking out four.

The Clinton LumberKings travel to Springfield on Wednesday, May 29 against the Lucky Horseshoes. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with LIVE broadcasts on PLTV and 100.3 WCCI-FM.

