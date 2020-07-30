Chase Utley Selected to Florida State League Hall of Fame

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Florida State League has announced the newest members of the FSL Hall of Fame including Phillies giant and 2001 Clearwater standout, Chase Utley. A total of nine players, executives, coaches and umpires make up the 2020 roster of inductees being honored for their outstanding careers and accomplishments.

From Terry Reynolds, FSL President, "Our 2020 class is one of the most decorated in our Hall of Fame history. The class includes one former and one current FSL Executive, one former FSL coach, one former FSL umpire, and 5 former FSL players. The COVID-19 Pandemic has erased any potential for a banquet in 2020 but plans to induct this class into our Hall of Fame in 2021 will be of our utmost importance."

Known as "The Man", Utley is one of the most beloved figures in Phillies history. The six-time All-Star was an integral part of the Phillies 2008 World Championship, hitting seven homers in the post-season run. The second baseman played 16 Major League seasons for the Phillies and Dodgers. As a Clearwater Phillie during the 2001 Florida State League season, Utley was named as a league All-Star and selected to the MLB Futures Game.

Joining Utley in enshrinement are fellow players Mariano Rivera, Michael Cuddyer and John Smoltz, manager Dave Roberts, umpire Tim McClelland and a trio of coaches and execs. The complete news release about the 2020 Florida State League Hall of Fame Class may be found here: https://www.milb.com/florida-state/press-release/fsl-2020-hall-of-fame-class.

