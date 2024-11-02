Charlotte Independence Playoff Run Ends in the Quarterfinals

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Charlotte Independence season ended on Saturday evening with a 2-0 defeat to Forward Madison in the 2024 USL League One Playoffs presented by Terminix. This was the Jacks' seventh overall and fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Both teams started quickly on the attack, forcing each goalkeeper to make a crucial save in the first 10 minutes.

#8 Joel Johnson led the Independence offense in the second minute with a curling ball from the left wing that #1 Bernd Schipmann tipped over the crossbar for an early corner kick.

Goalkeeper #1 Austin Pack protected his near post with a quick diving save on a close-range shot by the 'Mingos in the seventh minute.

As the attack was going back and forth down the field, #13 Anthony Sorenson quickly tracked back to dispossess a Madison player about to shoot on goal in the 26th minute.

Forward Madison took the lead in the 38th minute with a goal by #17 Derek Gebhard. A cross sent in from the right side found its way to Gebhard directly in front of goal, allowing Pack not much time to react.

Halftime: Forward Madison FC 1, Charlotte Independence 0.

The Jacks had multiple moments of promising pressure in Madison's half at the beginning of the second half, but none of the chances produced quality shots on goal.

The first dangerous opportunity came in the 54th minute as #21 Dustin Corea dribbled to the endline and centered a cross in the penalty area. After a few deflections, the ball landed near #6 Omar Ciss, but his shot was blocked.

In the 58th minute, #14 Luis Álvarez curled a free kick to the right post where #4 Nick Spielman challenged the goalkeeper, but he could not get his head to it.

Much of the offensive efforts for Charlotte stemmed from long balls over the top of the defense or crosses looking to sneak through the Madison backline. As Forward Madison tried to double its lead, #17 Clay Dimick made a crucial block on a shot from inside the penalty area in the 80th minute.

The Jacks earned a free kick in a good position in the 89th minute. Álvarez's ball was just out of reach for #29 J.C. Obregón Jr.

Just as stoppage time began, the Flamingos were awarded a penalty kick. #8 Devin Boyce scored to solidify Forward Madison's win.

Fulltime: Forward Madison FC 2, Charlotte Independence 0.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

On the match overall

"We came out really well and played a very solid first half. We had some half chances and defended really well. The goal was a simple play that we unfortunately made a mistake on. In the second half, we put a lot of energy into chasing the game and had some decent half chances but didn't get it done. We didn't have enough at the end to find a way through. Credit to Madison; they have given us trouble all year, and we haven't been able to break them down. I did think we had chances on counters that we didn't pull off as well as we needed to."

On the season overall

"It's too early to talk about the season for me. It's a hard night. Whenever it ends, it's a big empty feeling. The one thing I will say is that this is a resilient group. We fought through different guys with injuries and everything else. We found ways to keep ourselves winning and in games with all that. I do feel for the guys. We have a lot of experienced guys, and winning a championship is super important for them as it is for the club and for me. I feel for those guys on a night like this."

