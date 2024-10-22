Charlie O'Connor-Clarke Sets up Tomorrow's CPL Playoff Game at York Lions Stadium

October 22, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

York United FC YouTube Video







Ahead of tomorrow night's playoff match between York United FC and Pacific FC, Charlie O'Connor-Clarke sets the scene at York Lions Stadium

Get your tickets here or watch live on OneSoccer: https://bit.ly/4hfjrAC

#CanPL

