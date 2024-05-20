Charleston Dirty Birds Sign Atlantic League Home Run King Courtney Hawkins

(Charleston, WV) - The 14-8 Dirty Birds have signed ALPB veteran Courtney Hawkins. The outfielder's signing comes after two Dirty Birds players had their contracts purchased by MLB teams. Hawkins, a right-handed power hitter, has accumulated over 200 home runs in his 12-year playing career. 48 of those home runs were hit in 2022, when he tied the league season home run record. He previously played in Lexington in 2021 and 2022 where he was named the Atlantic League Player of the Year in 2022. He also received All-Star Post Season honors both seasons.

"I had the privilege of being around Courtney first hand for 2 seasons. I'll never forget the time when we had a tough loss, but after the game he went over to visit with a few special needs kids that had attended the game," said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds Owner and CEO. The parents all shared tears of joy. Courtney's stats, awards, and accomplishments speak for themselves. He is one of, if not the, most prolific hitter the ALPB has ever seen. Above that, he is someone who exemplifies servant leadership and supporting the community."

Hawkins' presence in the starting nine was already felt as he went 3-4 with a double and home run. He drove in two-runs for the Dirty Birds on Friday's loss to High Point. The 30-year-old's power hitting is known through the league as he was added to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary Team. To honor the 25-year anniversary of the ALPB, the 10 current teams voted for the best 25 players in league history. Hawkins was also named the 2022 Baseball American Independent Player of the Year.

The Dirty Birds are back home on May 21 for a 6-game home stand. You can buy tickets or learn more and dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

