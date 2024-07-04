Chandler O'Dwyer Heads Home Henny Derby Win for the Kickers at the Death

July 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release









Richmond Kickers celebrate a Henny Derby victory

(Richmond Kickers) Richmond Kickers celebrate a Henny Derby victory(Richmond Kickers)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers (3-5-3, 12 pts) handed Henny Derby rival Forward Madison (5-1-4, 19 pts) its first league loss of the season as Chandler O'Dwyer headed home the game-winner at the death in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time during the first national broadcast match at City Stadium since 2018.

In the 10th minute of second-half stoppage, a series of rash challenges from Madison's Timmy Mehl ended with O'Dwyer being sent to the ground in front of the Richmond bench. Mehl was rewarded with a yellow card for his efforts as Nil Vinyals stood over the free kick.

The whistle rang out to resume play and the Spaniard lofted an inswinging ball into the box as O'Dwyer shed his defensive marker. The ball reached O'Dwyer's forehead with pinpoint accuracy and the Englishman redirected the header to the inside of the far post, beating Madison's keeper Bernd Schipmann, and rattling the back of the net.

O'Dwyer, flanked by his teammates, raced to the seating bowl to celebrate with the 5,574 supporters in attendance as more players from the Kickers bench piled around the celebration.

The head official signaled the restart a minute later with Madison kicking the ball once before the final whistle rang out across City Stadium and the Kickers celebrated their first Henny Derby trophy win since the 2021 season and their first win over Madison since 2022 when the Kickers won the regular season on Madison's field.

Keeping in the tradition of the Henny Derby, and a continuation of the season's first meeting in Madison back in April, the rubber match at City Stadium was fast, physical, and passionate. However, an old wrinkle to the match-up was added to the mix that was missing from the first meeting: Emiliano Terzaghi made his first start for the Kickers since suffering an injury in August 2023.

The Kickers would push first, putting Madison back on their heels in the early minutes and forcing several tries into the box. When the visitors went to answer, Madison's Derek Gebhard received the ball on the right side of the penalty area. The midfielder hit a low-driven shot toward the near post but Pablo Jara went to ground to make the diving save.

Through the 22nd minute, the Kickers continued to press Madison, and Toni Pineda and Terzaghi combined to force a turnover near Madison's penalty area. Terzaghi quickly scooped up the ball and laid it off to Vinyals who found space at the top of the box. As the defense closed around Vinyals, he squared the ball to Adrian Billhardt to the left of center.

Billhardt then laid the ball off to a charging Terzaghi who had acres of space to take one touch and fire a laser through traffic to the inside of the right post and beat Schipmann to the back of the net.

Terzaghi raced to celebrate with the Red Army in Section O. Terzaghi's goal marked his first of 2024 and his 56th goal of Kickers' career.

The scoreline would hold through the first half and much of the second as the Kickers raced to every challenge and continually frustrated the league's second-highest-scoring team.

Jara would make another key save in the 61st minute. Madison's Christian Chaney received the ball in the six-yard box with his back to goal and laid it off to Gebhard who took a near point-blank shot on target. Jara got both hands to the ball and deflected it away.

Madison would find an equalizer in the 90th minute as second-half substitute Juan Galindrez netted a header from the corner, and the visitors would celebrate as though they stole the result. However, the Kickers, emboldened by the eight minutes of stoppage time shown on the fourth official's board, showed their resolve and pressed for the game-winner before finding it deep into stoppage.

The Kickers are back on the road on Saturday, July 13 to face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Then, the Kickers return to City Stadium to host USL Jägermeister Cup East Group leaders Greenville Triumph SC in Round 6 of the tournament on Saturday, July 20. Kickoff for the match is set for 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 4, 2024

Chandler O'Dwyer Heads Home Henny Derby Win for the Kickers at the Death - Richmond Kickers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.