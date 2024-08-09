Championship Series Moved to Saturday

August 9, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

SANFORD, Maine - After inclement weather forced Game 2 of the 2024 NECBL Championship to be suspended in the fifth inning on Thursday night, more inclement weather in Newport, Rhode Island has delayed the end of the series until Saturday.

The resumption of the second game is scheduled for 4 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will begin at 6:35 p.m. or 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 2. Both games are being played at Cardines Field.

Sanford took a 1-0 series lead on Wednesday night at Cardines behind Connor Ball's (Alabama) seven shutout innings. The Mainers offense backed Ball as it brought home seven runs on 15 hits in the 7-1 victory.

A day later with its season on the line, Newport took an early lead in the third inning at Goodall Park. Tyler Minnick (Middle Tennessee State) started the scoring with a two-run single before the Gulls piled on five more runs in the top of the fifth.

The game will resume with one out in the bottom of the fifth with Caleb Shpur (UConn) and Evin Sullivan (Binghamton) on base. Colin Barczi (Vanderbilt) will be the first to the plate on Saturday afternoon with the Mainers trailing 7-0.

