CFL X World Vision - Tyron Vrede

December 21, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Ottawa Redblacks player, Tyron Verde visited Kenya alongside World Vision Canada to discover how donations from Canadians are changing lives.

During his visit, Tyron saw the positive impact of World Vision's work alongside the World Food Program at Kakuma Refugee Camp. Together, they are delivering life-saving food packages to over 300,000 refugees and offering empowering programs to help families become self-sufficient.

Find out how you can become a supporter like Tyron at cfl.worldvision.ca #imasupporter #worldvision #cfl

