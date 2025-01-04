CFL X World Vision - Miles Brown

In March, Miles Brown, Saskatchewan Roughriders player experienced the transformative work of World Vision Canada and their programs implemented across Kenya.

Globally, 267 million young people are unemployed, often lacking essential skills to enter the workforce. This can lead to harmful behaviors like violence, drug use and trafficking.

Miles saw how World Vision is giving a second chance to children and young adults in vulnerable communities by partnering with local schools to support adolescents in achieving foundational literacy skills as well as equip them with the tools and knowledge to earn a living and continue their education and training.

See how you can become a supporter just like Miles and give a child a second chance at cfl.worldvision.ca

