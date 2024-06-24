CFL Plays of the Week - Week 3, 2024
June 24, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Deonta McMahon came up big with a 44-yd touchdown for the Toronto Argonauts in a huge nail-biting victory over the Edmonton Elks this past Saturday. With that being said, where did this play land in this week's top plays?
