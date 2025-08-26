CFL Plays of the Week - Week 12, 2025
Published on August 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
From Javon Leake's big return to clutch catches and defensive stops, Week 12 delivered can't miss action. Check out the top plays presented by Timber Mart and find out what rises to number one.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 25, 2025
