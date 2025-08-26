CFL Plays of the Week - Week 12, 2025

Published on August 25, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







From Javon Leake's big return to clutch catches and defensive stops, Week 12 delivered can't miss action. Check out the top plays presented by Timber Mart and find out what rises to number one.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.