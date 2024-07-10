Celebrity Concert Dinner with All Blacks, Flying Fijians and Sammy J July 17th

California Rugby fans and community unite at Del Mar Social on July 17th, 2024! This can't-miss event will be hosted by Imagine Rugby and feature players and coaches from the SD Legion, the All Blacks, and the Flying Fijians. Supported by the Legion Community Foundation, we invite you to join us in expanding flag rugby in schools nationwide.

Imagine Rugby is dedicated to bringing the joy of rugby to children nationwide through flag rugby programs in school PE classes. With over 650 schools and 350,000 students already impacted, Imagine Rugby, with the support of the Legion Community Foundation, is making a significant difference in the lives of over 30,000 students across San Diego County.

More about the event:

The event will feature mesmerizing performances by Polynesian fire dancers and drummers, the captivating sounds of Sammy J! And the creative mixes of DJ Akrite, all of which are included with your ticket purchase. A silent auction will be held, and soft drinks, beer, wine, and libations will be available for purchase, and all proceeds will go directly to support Imagine Rugby's non-profit mission. Experience an unforgettable evening with select coaches and players from the All Blacks, Flying Fijians, and the San Diego Legion.

Event Details:

July 17, 2024, 6:30 PM - 10:30 PM

Del Mar Social : 3444 Tripp Ct. Suite A2, San Diego, CA 92121

Tickets are $125 (includes Mediterranean dinner, with vegan options)

Parking is available.

All ages are welcome

Join us at Del Mar Social on July 17th as we come together to celebrate the spirit of rugby and support our favorite athletes!

